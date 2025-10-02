news
Audiocasts/Shows: OpenCulture, FLOSS Weekly, and Bad Voltage
-
GreyCoder ☛ A List of Good Quality Podcasts From OpenCulture
Here is a a curated list of 150 good-quality podcasts. It’s based on an OpenCulture list.
These podcasts cover many topics, including art, design, fiction, history, philosophy, music, and business.
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 849: Veilid: Be A Brick
This week Jonathan talks with Brandon and TC about Veilid, the peer-to-peer networking framework that takes inspiration from Tor, and VeilidChat, the encrypted messenger built on top of it. What was the inspiration? How does it work, and what can you do with it? Listen to find out!
-
Bad Voltage 3×72: Lawyers guns and money
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which we have a single topic this week! [00:00:00] Intro [00:01:05] OpenSSF: open infrastructure is not free, and the OpenSSF are making some noise about it