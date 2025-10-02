news
Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods
Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.
This also means that the next version of the Cinnamon desktop environment will be fully compatible with Wayland for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods. The same goes for the on-screen keyboard, which will be natively implemented in Cinnamon, featuring support for input methods and a keyboard layout switch.