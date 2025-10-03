news
GNU/Linux and BSD, FOSS Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-09-28 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #344
Daily Kos ☛ Upgrading an 'incompatible' Windows 10 PC to Windows 11 - for free
FWIW, I personally use Linux Mint XFCE for both my desktop and laptops — linuxmint.com. I can’t recommend this enough. I have a solid operating system that doesn’t try to sell me crap and isn’t a vector for malware or corporate spyware. It allows me to run those programs I need without any fuss. I have been using Linux for about 20 years.
Instructionals/Technical
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Sourceforge ☛ BSD Router Project 2.0 available
Hi,
BSDRP 2.0 is available!
This release is based on FreeBSD 16-main and the ports tree as of Sept 25th. New installation will now support dual BIOS/UEFI boot and ARM architecture. It includes the following updates: * bird 2.17 * frr 10.4.1 (lua scripting enabled) * openvpn 2.6.15 * strongswan 6.0.1
Fedora Family / IBM
The Register UK ☛ Cybercrims claim raid on 28,000 Red Hat repos, say they have sensitive customer files [Ed: A Microsoft GitHub issue is portrayed as a Red Hat failure. Familiar?]
A hacking crew claims to have broken into Red Hat's private GitHub repositories, exfiltrating some 570GB of compressed data, including sensitive documents belonging to customers.
Open Hardware/Modding
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FSFE
Programming/Development
Perl / Raku
