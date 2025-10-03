GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

It has been a while since my last post, I know. Today I just want to thank Igalia for continuing to give me and many other Igalians the opportunity to attend XDC. I had a great time in Vienna where I was able to catch up with other Mesa developers (including Igalians!) I rarely have the opportunity to see face to face. It is amazing to see how Mesa continues to gain traction and interest year after year, seeing more actors and vendors getting involved in one way or another… the push for open source drivers in the industry is real and it is fantastic to see it happening.

I’d also like to thank the organization, I know all the work that goes into making these things happen, so big thanks to everyone who was involved, and to the speakers, the XDC program is getting better every year.