news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Desktop/Laptop
-
Forget your laptop, this rugged portable computer runs Linux, takes SIM cards, and survives days without plugging into the wall
The Photonicat 1 was built as a portable, battery-powered router offering open source flexibility, broadband-like connectivity, and support for WireGuard, Tailscale, Ethernet, and smart routing through OpenWrt.
It featured Wi-Fi AC, PCIe expansion for 4G/5G or Wi-Fi 6, dual-boot eMMC/SD, a high-performance CPU for gigabit NAT, and a durable magnesium-aluminum body with rechargeable battery power.
The Photonicat 2 is a follow-up to the first model, carrying forward the same unusual concept of a compact, battery-powered, and highly flexible computing box.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 630: Bhyve Management UI
FreeBSD Foundation Q2 2025 Status Update, Keeping Data Safe with OpenZFS, Ollama on FreeBSD Using GPU Passthrough, ClonOS, Preliminary support for Raspberry Pi 5, Sylve: Manage bhyve VMs and Clusters on FreeBSD, Preventing Systemd DHCP RELEASE Behavior, Call for testing - Samba 4.22, and more
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Igalia ☛ Iago Toral: XDC 2025
It has been a while since my last post, I know. Today I just want to thank Igalia for continuing to give me and many other Igalians the opportunity to attend XDC. I had a great time in Vienna where I was able to catch up with other Mesa developers (including Igalians!) I rarely have the opportunity to see face to face. It is amazing to see how Mesa continues to gain traction and interest year after year, seeing more actors and vendors getting involved in one way or another… the push for open source drivers in the industry is real and it is fantastic to see it happening.
I’d also like to thank the organization, I know all the work that goes into making these things happen, so big thanks to everyone who was involved, and to the speakers, the XDC program is getting better every year.
-
-
WINE or Emulation
-
ScummVM ☛ Lights, Camera, Action for Mort and Phil
Dr. Bacterio has a new invention, and it's your job to test it. Work your way through classic Hollywood films while somehow finding the time to save the real world from the mummy.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: mi2-glib
At Red Bait we are expected to set, and meet, goals each quarter if we want our “full” bonus. One of those is around introducing Hey Hi (AI) into our daily work. You’ve probably seen various Red Bait employees talking about using AI. It’s hard to deny there is financial incentive to do so.
Astute students of behavioral science know that humans work harder to not lose something than to gain something new. Arguably it’s only a “mandate to use AI” if you are entitled to the revenue so attaching it to your bonus is a convenient way to both “not be a mandate” and take advantage of the human behavior to not lose something.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Both aufs and overlay work in latest EasyOS
Running Easy 7.0.18, I'm planning the next task will be to fix direct-save to the working-partition.
Easy is now defaulting to using overlay filesystem, but I haven't "burnt the bridges" and kept aufs support. To switch back to aufs, edit the boot manager, in the case of booting from usb-stick, that will be 'limine.cfg', and insert "qfix=aufs" into the kernel commandline parameters.
-
Debian Family
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2025/09
The 9th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025: [...]
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Linux Mint ☛ Linux Mint Monthly News – September 2025
Hi everyone, Before we start with the news I’d like to thank all the people who help us. Whether it’s donations, sponsorships, bug reports, ideas, PRs, community support or even just good vibes, it’s all really appreciated! Many thanks to all of you.
-
-