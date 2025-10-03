news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Simplifying Package Submission Progress (7 August – 14 August) – GSoC ’25
This week in the project, we covered the changes on how we handle the pull request to make it a more intuitive process.
No config? No problem!
One of our key goals is to reduce friction for contributors as much as possible. With that in mind, my mentor suggested we align our required file structure with the standard dist-git layout, which defines a package simply with a specfile and patches for the upstream source.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to deploy the Offline Knowledge Portal on OpenShift
-
Red Hat ☛ Filtering packets from anywhere in the networking stack
Dumping packets from a network interface is a common debugging step. But the ability to dump them from anywhere in the networking stack is a concept that holds significant potential, as described in a previous article. However, excessive and uncontrolled dumping can quickly become overwhelming, in terms of the amount of data and the impact on the inspected system. For this reason, tools like tcpdump and tshark use capture filters, which helps reduce the overhead introduced by a capture session on a live system.
-
Red Hat ☛ PostGIS: A powerful geospatial extension for PostgreSQL
PostGIS is a spatial extension for PostgreSQL that adds support for geographic and location-based data. It allows users to store, query, and analyze spatial data such as points, lines, and polygons directly in a PostgreSQL database. PostGIS enables powerful spatial operations such as calculating distances, measuring areas, performing spatial joins, and more. This makes it ideal for applications in mapping, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and geospatial analytics.
-
Red Hat ☛ Autoscaling vLLM with OpenShift AI
vLLM lets you serve nearly any LLM on a wide variety of hardware. However, that hardware can be quite expensive, and you don't want to be burning money with idle GPU resources. Instead, you can maximize your GPU resource utilization with KServe's autoscaling capabilities in Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) to autoscale your model servers.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat can support your journey to a standard operating environment
In this post, I explore the key areas you should take into account along your standardization journey, and how these can be simplified using Red Hat technologies, products, and services.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Learning Subscription: Expert chat for premium and standard users
With the expert chat feature, available in the premium and standard tiers of the Red Hat Learning Subscription, you get real-time support from Red Hat-certified experts.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and Sylva unify the future for telco cloud
Introducing Sylva
-
PR Newswire ☛ Hitachi Vantara Collaborates with Red Hat to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Transformation and Modernize Legacy Virtualization