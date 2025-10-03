news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 03, 2025



Quoting: Immich Reaches First-Ever Stable Release with Version 2.0 —

Immich has officially hit a major milestone with the release of version 2.0, the project’s first-ever stable release. After nearly four years of development, 271 consecutive updates, and contributions from more than 1,500 developers, the self-hosted photo and video management platform is now considered stable enough for long-term use.

The 2.0 release resolves a large amount of technical debt and shifts the focus toward compatibility and easier upgrades. For users, that means less effort will be required to stay up to date. It also means the long-standing warning banner on the Immich website is finally gone.