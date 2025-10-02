news
Linux Mint Showcases a Redesigned Menu
The Mint team has just released its regular monthly newsletter. This time, we have some exciting updates to share with you, expected to be included in the next version of the Cinnamon desktop.
One of the biggest changes relates to how the system handles keyboard layouts and input methods. Until now, Cinnamon has mostly relied on traditional layouts managed by libgnomekbd, which worked fine under Xorg but left Wayland users with only a US English layout. That limitation is now being addressed.
The new version integrates both traditional XKB layouts and IBus input methods side by side, meaning you’ll be able to set up and switch between things like, for example, French accents on a US keyboard and Japanese input with Mozc without hassle. All of this is fully compatible with the Wayland protocol.