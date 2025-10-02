news
Proxmox Mail Gateway 9.0 Launches with Debian 13 Base
Proxmox has released version 9.0 of its Mail Gateway, a major update that upgrades the platform to Debian 13 “Trixie” and introduces Linux kernel 6.14 as the stable default.
However, before we proceed, since most people are familiar with the company primarily through their Proxmox VE offering, let’s take a moment to explain what Proxmox Mail Gateway actually does.
It is an open-source email security solution filtering out spam, viruses, and malicious content before messages reach end-users. It functions as a full mail proxy, handling both incoming and outgoing mail traffic, widely used as a dedicated layer of protection in front of existing mail servers, such as Microsoft Exchange, Postfix, or others. Now, back to the topic.