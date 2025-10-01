news
Red Hat Latest (Lots of Slop)
-
Red Hat ☛ vLLM or llama.cpp: Choosing the right LLM inference engine for your use case
Red Hat ☛ How to change the meaning of python and python3 on RHEL
Historically, administrators of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) used the alternatives command to change the system's default
python3interpreter. This method was technically a challenge to support. Because the system Python is deeply integrated into RHEL, changing its version can break critical components. This post explains why
alternativesis unsupported in RHEL 9 and later, and offers a safer alternative.
Red Hat Official ☛ What you don’t see could cost you: Why open source matters in enterprise AI [Ed: Every single page from Red Hat on that same day is promoting buzzwords and a Ponzi scheme]
As we know, however, a nervous system doesn't operate in isolation. It relies on the rest of the body, with countless other systems working in harmony. Enterprise AI is fundamentally the same. Individual models, isolated infrastructure components, fragmented orchestration, or disconnected applications cannot deliver meaningful value on their own. Real impact only comes when these elements connect to form a cohesive, high-performing whole.
Red Hat Official ☛ Optimizing application architectures for AI: From monoliths to intelligent agents (2 of 2 blogs series) [Ed: IBM share price gamed with Red Hat's promotion of mindless slop]
If that’s how you feel, you are not alone. Effective and speedy issue resolution, prompt responses and shorter wait times are important aspects of customer service. Customer expectations have increased. Firms who allow customers to navigate multiple contact channels offer more options to satisfy their customers. These trends mean that traditional architectures (monoliths, rigid workflows, single large models or over-reliant on human agents) are being stretched to or past their limits. Does that create an opportunity for more modular, agent-based architectures designed for flexibility, orchestration, and governance?
Red Hat Official ☛ Ireland’s next steps for effective AI delivery [Ed: Maybe one day Red Hat can stop pushing slop and buzzwords, but under IBM there's nothing left but vapourware]
Recent Red Hat research shows that nearly all IT managers in Ireland plan to increase investment in both cloud (93%) and AI (95%) this year. The intent is clear. But the challenge is now delivery: how to turn national ambition into measurable outcome, so that all areas of Irish industry can develop an AI toolbox fit for purpose. This is pressing in sectors like healthcare, agriculture and planning, where digital transformation is essential to improving public services, managing environmental resources and addressing infrastructure demands in a growing population. Ireland’s AI use is growing - its application across enterprises grew from 8% in 2023 to 14% in 2024.