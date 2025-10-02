CHERI with a Linux on top

Based on the SUSE Linux Framework One (formerly Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP)) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system using the new Agama installer.

Highlights of OpenSSL 3.6 include LMS signature verification support as per [SP 800-208] in both the FIPS and default providers, and support for EVP_SKEY opaque symmetric key objects to the key derivation and key exchange provider methods via EVP_KDF_CTX_set_SKEY(), EVP_KDF_derive_SKEY(), and EVP_PKEY_derive_SKEY() functions.

Starting with Alpine Linux 3.23, any new installation will be /usr-merged, with /lib, /bin, and /sbin being symbolic links to their /usr counterparts. The main advantage of the /usr merge change is that there will be a single location for the distribution to install executables and libraries.

Cairo-Dock, previously known as GLX-Dock, is a dock-like application that comes with many applets that can be detached from the dock to act as desktop widgets, ready-to-use themes, and several customization options. You can use Cairo-Dock to modernize your Linux desktop, make it more attractive and usable.

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

CHERI with a Linux on top

The Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions (CHERI) project is a rethinking of computer architecture in order to improve system security. Carl Shaw gave a presentation at Linux Security Summit Europe (LSS EU) about CHERI and the efforts to get Linux running on it. He introduced capabilities, which are a mechanism for access control, and outlined their history, which goes back many decades at this point, then looked more specifically at the CHERI project and what it will take to apply the security constraints of capabilities to an operating system like Linux.

Capabilities

At its core, CHERI is about extending instruction-set architectures (ISAs) to add support for capabilities. A 1966 paper, "Programming Semantics for Multiprogrammed Computations", introduced the idea of capabilities, along with many of the ideas that would later underlie Unix. The paper had a strong focus on security and ensuring that computations did not interfere with each other; it generalized some ideas from earlier computers like Atlas, Rice Computer, and various Burroughs machines into what the authors called "capabilities". " Processes need to own capabilities to be able to do something on a system. "

