Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Meta reportedly buying RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) GPU firm Rivos — acquisition to bolster dev team and possibly replace Nvidia internally
Meta is reportedly set to acquire startup Rivos, according to sources close to the matter. The startup specializes in RISC-V based GPUs for Hey Hi (AI) workloads, a perfect match for Meta's wishlist.
Hackaday ☛ A Trail Camera Built With Raspberry Pi
You can get all kinds of great wildlife footage if you trek out into the woods with a camera, but it can be tough to stay awake all night. However, this is a task you can readily automate, as [Luke] did with his DIY trail camera.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Huawei-powered mini-PC debuts with Huawei Hey Hi (AI) chip and 192GB of memory — Orange Pi Hey Hi (AI) Studio Pro wields Ascend 310 chip with 352 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance, but relies on a single USB-C port
CNX Software ☛ Orange Pi Hey Hi (AI) Studio Pro – A Huawei Ascend 310 Hey Hi (AI) mini PC with up to 352 TOPS, 192GB RAM
Orange Pi Hey Hi (AI) Studio is a mini PC designed for artificial intelligence applications, equipped with up to two Huawei Ascend 310 Hey Hi (AI) octa-core ARM 64-bit processors, delivering up to 176 TOPS per chip, as well as up to 192GB RAM. This follows the Orange Pi AIPro introduced last year, with an unnamed Huawei Ascend SoC delivering up to 20 TOPS NPU. The basic version of Hey Hi (AI) Studio has up to 96GB of LPDDR4X memory and 32MB of SPI Flash. The interface of the device is very simple, featuring a 12V 10A DC power interface, a USB 4.0 Type-C port, a power switch, and an indicator light. The only disadvantage is the limited number of ports provided, even do not include an HDMI port or an Ethernet port.
Hackaday ☛ Toy Train Joins The Internet Of Things
[Zoltan] was developing a workshop on Matter for DEF CON, and wanted to whip up a fun IoT project to go with it. His idea was simple—take a simple toy train, and put it on the Internet of Things.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Introducing AI Quests: A new gamified learning experience within Experience AI
AI Quests is a free gamified learning tool from Experience AI that helps students build real-world AI literacy skills