An unstable Debian stable update

Based on the SUSE Linux Framework One (formerly Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP)) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system using the new Agama installer.

Highlights of OpenSSL 3.6 include LMS signature verification support as per [SP 800-208] in both the FIPS and default providers, and support for EVP_SKEY opaque symmetric key objects to the key derivation and key exchange provider methods via EVP_KDF_CTX_set_SKEY(), EVP_KDF_derive_SKEY(), and EVP_PKEY_derive_SKEY() functions.

Starting with Alpine Linux 3.23, any new installation will be /usr-merged, with /lib, /bin, and /sbin being symbolic links to their /usr counterparts. The main advantage of the /usr merge change is that there will be a single location for the distribution to install executables and libraries.

Cairo-Dock, previously known as GLX-Dock, is a dock-like application that comes with many applets that can be detached from the dock to act as desktop widgets, ready-to-use themes, and several customization options. You can use Cairo-Dock to modernize your Linux desktop, make it more attractive and usable.

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

An unstable Debian stable update

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 02, 2025



A bug in a recent release of systemd's network manager caused headaches for people managing systems that have a virtual LAN (VLAN) interface on a bridge; something one might want to do, for example, when configuring network interfaces for virtual machines. The bug affected several Debian users when upgrading the systemd package from v257.7-1 to v257.8-1. The updated package is part of the Debian 13.1 release, and the bug has snared enough users to cause a minor stir—due in no small part to the maintainer's response as much as the bug itself.

The bug in systemd-networkd was first reported to the systemd project on August 7 by Kenneth J. Miller, who encountered it in an Arch Linux package. The problem is a regression in the systemd 257.8 release; systemd-networkd will crash with a segmentation fault if a system has a bridge interface configured with a VLAN. This is not a common configuration, but it is supported by systemd-networkd and explained in its documentation. Certainly, users who have this configuration working would expect it to continue doing so when updating their system.

The regression found its way into the systemd package version 257.8-1~deb13u1 and was uploaded to the proposed updates repository for testing. Timo Weingärtner filed a bug reporting this problem against the Debian systemd package on August 30, before version 257.8-1 had moved into Debian's stable updates repository.

He explained his setup, offered to provide more detailed configuration information in private, and noted that the upgraded systemd-networkd worked fine on systems without a VLAN configured on a bridge. He added that he was reporting the bug in the hopes of stopping the new package from reaching the stable archive. Luca Boccassi, a systemd developer and one of the maintainers for the Debian package, as well as the most active uploader for it, responded on September 1 and asked Weingärtner to provide more information.

