Raspberry Pi OS Based on Debian 13 Now Available for Download
Raspberry Pi OS Based on Debian 13 Now Available for Download
Raspberry Pi OS, the recommended and freely distributed operating system for all Raspberry Pi devices, has a brand-new release based on Debian 13 “Trixie”, which introduces several significant changes and is now available for download.
One of the most noticeable updates is the new plugin-based Control Centre, which consolidates tools that were previously separate apps, including Raspberry Pi Configuration, Appearance Settings, Mouse and Keyboard Settings, Screen Configuration, and Printer Settings.