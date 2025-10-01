news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (python-internetarchive and tiff), Fedora (nextcloud), Oracle (kernel, openssh, and squid), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, and ncurses), SUSE (afterburn and chromium), and Ubuntu (open-vm-tools, ruby-rack, and tiff).
Scoop News Group ☛ Palo Alto Networks spots new China espionage group showcasing advanced skills
Phantom Taurus has stolen sensitive data from ministries of foreign affairs, embassies, diplomats and telecom networks in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, researchers said.
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.8.3 Release
WordPress 6.8.3 is now available! This is a security release that features two fixes. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. You can download WordPress 6.8.3 from WordPress.org, or visit your WordPress Dashboard, click “Updates”, and then click “Update Now”.
Support for Istio 1.25 has ended
As previously announced, support for Istio 1.25 has now officially ended.
Scoop News Group ☛ Watchdog: Cyber threat information-sharing program’s future uncertain with expected expiration of 2015 law
A DHS inspector general report found that CISA doesn’t have plans for what to do with AIS if the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act lapses.
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack on Beer Giant Asahi Disrupts Production
The incident has resulted in a system failure that impacted orders and shipments in Japan, and call center operations.
Security Week ☛ High-Severity Vulnerabilities Patched in VMware Aria Operations, NSX, vCenter
The flaws could allow attackers to escalate privileges, manipulate notifications, and enumerate usernames.
Security Week ☛ New Guidance Calls on OT Operators to Create Continually Updated System Inventory
Agencies in several countries have created guidance titled ‘Creating and Maintaining a Definitive View of Your OT Architecture’.
Security Week ☛ Apple Updates iOS and macOS to Prevent Malicious Font Attacks
The vulnerability could lead to a denial-of-service condition or memory corruption when a malicious font is processed.
SANS ☛ "user=admin". Sometimes you don't even need to log in., (Tue, Sep 30th)
One of the common infosec jokes is that sometimes, you do not need to "break" an application, but you have to log in. This is often the case for weak default passwords, which are common in IoT devices. However, an even easier method is to tell the application who you are.