Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

JHenTai - cross-platform manga app - LinuxLinks
JHenTai is a manga app for E-Hentai, supporting Linux, Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
moe - command-line editor inspired by Vim - LinuxLinks
moe is a command line based editor inspired by Vim written in Nim.
This project’s goals are easily customizable, high productivity, user friendly, and high performance editor.
This is free and open source software.
Radxa Cubie A7A Single Board Computer Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Radxa Cubie A7A single board computer. It’s billed as an ultra-compact yet feature-rich SBC designed to deliver powerful performance in space-constrained environments.
Powered by the Allwinner A733 SoC, the Cubie A7A features a hybrid octa-core high-performance CPU (dual-core Arm Cortex-A76 and hexa-core Arm Cortex-A55 big.LITTLE architecture, up to 2.0GHz), integrated 3 TOPS NPU, and Imagination BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU, providing AI and multimedia processing capabilities.
For this article in the series, I’m looking at the power consumption of the Radxa Cubie A7A.
I’ll see how the Radxa Cubie A7A (“Cubie A7A”) compares to various small computers. They are the Radxa ROCK 4D (“ROCK 4D”), Radxa Rock 5T (“ROCK 5T”), the Firefly AIBOX-3588S (“AIBOX-3588S”), the Orange Pi 5 Max (“Max”), the Orange Pi RV2 (“RV2”), the Orange Pi R2S (“R2S”), Banana Pi BPI-F3 (“BPI-F3”), and the Raspberry Pi 5 (“RPI5”). I’ve also included a few Intel mini PCs with the following CPUs (“N95”, “N100”, “i7-1360P” and “Core Ultra 7 255H”), as well as an AMD mini PC, the Minisforum AI X1 Pro (“Ryzen AI 9 HX 370”). The latter CPUs are much more powerful than those found in the SBCs.