Games: LIFTED, Amazon Luna, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cinematic puzzle-platforming adventure LIFTED gets a new trailer and demo
From the mind of former Disney Imagineer Jeffrey Ashbrook and his company Adventure Works, LIFTED looks gorgeous and a lot of fun in the new footage and demo.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Amazon Luna cloud gaming will get a refresh with a new social game system - and an AI powered game
Amazon have announced a bit of a refresh is coming to their cloud gaming service Amazon Luna, with new games and new ways to play.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bloober Team announce a Native Steam Deck release for Cronos: The New Dawn
Cronos: The New Dawn is the latest survival horror from Bloober Team that arrived September 5th, and they just announced a Native Steam Deck release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played games on Steam Deck for September 2025 with Silksong the champion
Here's a run over the most played games on Steam Deck for September 2025 and you don't really need to be surprised by the first.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Elder Scrolls: Arena game engine remake OpenTESArena adds Vulkan support
While OpenTESArena is still a work in progress to bring The Elder Scrolls: Arena up to modern standards, it's looking even better with the 0.17.0 update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Class-based co-op zombie shooter Projekt Z: Beyond Order gets a new trailer - plans a 2026 release
Projekt Z: Beyond Order is a promising looking upcoming class-based co-op zombie shooter from 314 Arts and we have a fresh short look at it. As far as we know they still plan Linux support which they confirmed to GamingOnLinux multiple times previously.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get a load of FMV adventures for next to nothing in this Fanatical bundle
Fanatical have launched the FMV Adventures Bundle Redux, giving you another chance to build up a great list of mysterious games. Nearly all of them are Steam Deck Verified too.