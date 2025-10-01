GNU/Linux Leftovers

Justin Schneck, co-founder and chief product officer of Peridio, explained that embedded developers’ either have to choose a packaged Linux distribution which can work immediately but which is difficult to scale and secure in volume production, or build their own security-hardened, scalable one to implement with the Yocto Project.

It is designed to help developers manage the “dramatically compressed” development and release timescales imposed by edge AI applications to release new models in production designs on demand to incorporate the latest cybersecurity protection.