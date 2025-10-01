news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Electronics Weekly ☛ Open-source Linux OS for prototyping to production
Justin Schneck, co-founder and chief product officer of Peridio, explained that embedded developers’ either have to choose a packaged Linux distribution which can work immediately but which is difficult to scale and secure in volume production, or build their own security-hardened, scalable one to implement with the Yocto Project.
It is designed to help developers manage the “dramatically compressed” development and release timescales imposed by edge AI applications to release new models in production designs on demand to incorporate the latest cybersecurity protection.
Audiocasts/Shows
Late Night Linux – Episode 353
The entrenched GNU/Linux or tech habits, workflows, and ideas we think we’ll move away from in the next few years and how we see ourselves doing it.
Applications
Unicorn Media ☛ ‘Nextcloud Hub 25 Autumn’ Ups the Ante for Open Source Clouds [Ed: Sponsored puff piece]
The latest Nextcloud Hub 25 Autumn brings a polished new interface, streamlined workflows, and a host of usability upgrades—check out our screenshots of the refreshed user experience.
Instructionals/Technical
Andy Bell ☛ The Coyier CSS starter
Chris’, as he describes himself, is not a reset, but a starter. That aligns quite nicely with the global styles first approach I teach people. Those who’ve taken Complete CSS will really recognise the value in doing as much up high as possible so already I’m really on board with what Chris is doing here.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Unicorn Media ☛ TuxCare Expands Full Enterprise Support to Include Rocky GNU/Linux 9.6
TuxCare has added Rocky GNU/Linux 9.6 to its 'Enterprise Support' service that had been exclusive to AlmaLinux.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Canonical ☛ Canonical achieves ISO 27001 certification
ISO/IEC 27001 is among the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards.
Open Source For U ☛ Canonical Pushes Open Source for Scalable, Sovereign 5G Networks
Canonical, the distributor of Ubuntu, says it is transforming the telecom industry’s infrastructure through the adoption of secure open source solutions.
“We have moved up the chain. Customers and partners are now using the Canonical stack for virtualisation and abstraction. There are now Kubernetes container and orchestration solutions,” said Naeem Maver, Vice President (Asia Pacific), Canonical Ubuntu, at the ETTelecom 5G Innovation Summit 2025.
