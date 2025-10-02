news
Gaming on Linux still isn’t perfect - here’s why I switched off of it
Gaming on Linux has never looked better. Compatibility continues to improve with each passing year, and as such, I've been running out of reasons not to take the plunge. Just last month, I did exactly that.
I went with a distro I was familiar with and customized it to my liking, installed all the applications I needed for work, and also did my best to avoid touching Windows for gaming purposes the entire time I was dual-booting. Unfortunately, despite the hype, the next 30 days proved that Linux isn't ready to replace Windows for me as a gamer, and I'm just as disappointed as anyone.