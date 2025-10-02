news
New to GIMP? 10 tips for getting the most from this free image editor
I've been using the GIMP image editor longer than I can remember. When I first started my GIMP journey, I knew next to nothing about image editing; the moment I opened GIMP, I felt lost. Over the years, I've developed not only an affinity for the application, but I also consider it one of the better image editors available today.
During years of use, I've learned a lot about how GIMP works and how to use it efficiently. If you're just now starting with GIMP (especially after coming from Photoshop), you might find it especially daunting.
Don't panic -- GIMP's easier to use than you might think. The following tips will help you get the most out of the open-source image editor.