news
Imgur is No Longer Available to Users in the UK
Quoting: Imgur is No Longer Available to Users in the UK - OMG! Ubuntu —
MediaLab, the site’s US-based owners, have geo-blocked the country rather than agree to regulatory requests to improve privacy protections for users who are under 18.
Brits who visit the Imgur website, click a link to view an image on Imgur, or read a web page with an Imgur embed in, see a “content not available in your region” notice.
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been investigating Imgur (and other social media companies) over their handling of account and privacy protections for British users under the age of 18.
Children’s Code is part of the UK’s implementation of GDPR. It requires services to default to the strongest privacy settings for users who are under 18 and to not sell data collected on them to third-parties for personalised ad serving, and so on.