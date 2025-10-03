news
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Orange Pi, PCBs, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Ingenious modder turns Lego Game Boy into an actual Game Boy that can run real cartridges — new Lego set gets outfitted with custom PCB in less than a day, 3D printing required for future button support
Natalie the Nerd has modded the Lego Game Boy into one that actually plays real cartridges, outfitted with a custom PCB and screen that takes retro gaming to another level. This is not emulation; this Lego kit has original Game Boy chips inside to make it all possible, with even 3D-printed pieces planned for the future.
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A Desk Display For Time And Weather Data
Just about every laptop, desktop, and smartphone in your life can tell you the date, time, and current weather predictions. However, sometimes it’s nice to have simple data displayed on a bespoke device. That’s what inspired [Mario] to create ESPTimeCast.
-
CNX Software ☛ Orange Pi Hey Hi (AI) Studio Pro – A Huawei Ascend 310 Hey Hi (AI) box with up to 352 TOPS, 192GB RAM
Orange Pi Hey Hi (AI) Studio is a USB4 box designed for artificial intelligence applications, equipped with up to two Huawei Ascend 310 Hey Hi (AI) octa-core ARM 64-bit processors, delivering up to 176 TOPS per chip, as well as up to 192GB RAM. This follows the Orange Pi AIPro introduced last year, with an unnamed Huawei Ascend SoC delivering up to 20 TOPS NPU. The basic version of Hey Hi (AI) Studio has up to 96GB of LPDDR4X memory and 32MB of SPI Flash.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa Announces Fogwise AIRbox Q900 for Industrial Edge AI
Radxa has announced the Fogwise AIRbox Q900, a rugged edge AI system powered by Qualcomm’s IQ-9075 processor. The compact unit delivers high-performance compute with industrial reliability, targeting real-time inference in manufacturing, robotics, smart cities, and research.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ GL.iNet Comet PoE Remote KVM with Power over Ethernet
GL.iNet has introduced the Comet PoE (GL-RM1PE), a compact remote KVM device for server management, industrial systems, NVR setups, and HomeLab use. It supports 4K@30 FPS remote display, two-way audio, PoE for simplified deployment, and includes onboard storage with self-hosted cloud support.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ wafer.space Launches GF180MCU Run 1 for Custom Silicon Fabrication
The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.
-
Purism ☛ From the Browser to the Bloodstream