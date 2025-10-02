news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
Dave Gauer ☛ Dave's Paper Notes: A Tutorial for the Sam Command Language
Sam is an interesting text editor by Rob Pike. This paper is a brief tutorial for the command language used by the editor.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Join the LibreOffice Team as a Paid Developer focusing on the Base database application, preferably full-time, remote (m/f/d)
Love LibreOffice development? Want to turn your passion into a paid job? We are The Document Foundation (TDF), the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. We’re passionate about free software, the open source culture and about bringing new companies and people with fresh ideas into our community.
GNU Projects
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: September GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring Twelve new GNU releases: Octave, MDK, and more!
Twelve new GNU releases in the last month (as of September 30, 2025): [...]
Licensing / Legal
Los Angeles Times ☛ YouTube TV drops Univision channels in contract dispute
YouTube TV dropped Univision’s Spanish-language networks late Tuesday, a contentious turn in a simmering dispute that has already drawn scrutiny from members of Congress.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Omicron Limited ☛ Venus's clouds are 60% water, according to reanalyzed Pioneer data
To answer that required some scientific sleuthing from a series of researchers at various institutions, including Cal Poly Pomona, the University of Wisconsin, Arizona State, and even NASA itself, to uncover the old Pioneer data. It had been stored on microfilm in NASA's Space Science Data Coordinated Archive office—so the first step in reanalyzing the data was to fish it from the archives and digitize it.
Standards/Consortia
Matt Webb ☛ The Campaign for Vertical Television
The premise was portrait mode, mobile-first TV and ALSO in 10 minute segments.
