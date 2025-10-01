DNF Package Manager, An Overview

Based on the SUSE Linux Framework One (formerly Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP)) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system using the new Agama installer.

Highlights of OpenSSL 3.6 include LMS signature verification support as per [SP 800-208] in both the FIPS and default providers, and support for EVP_SKEY opaque symmetric key objects to the key derivation and key exchange provider methods via EVP_KDF_CTX_set_SKEY(), EVP_KDF_derive_SKEY(), and EVP_PKEY_derive_SKEY() functions.

Starting with Alpine Linux 3.23, any new installation will be /usr-merged, with /lib, /bin, and /sbin being symbolic links to their /usr counterparts. The main advantage of the /usr merge change is that there will be a single location for the distribution to install executables and libraries.

Cairo-Dock, previously known as GLX-Dock, is a dock-like application that comes with many applets that can be detached from the dock to act as desktop widgets, ready-to-use themes, and several customization options. You can use Cairo-Dock to modernize your Linux desktop, make it more attractive and usable.

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

Forlinx Embedded has introduced the OK3506-S12 Mini, a compact single board computer built around the Rockchip RK3506J processor. The board is intended for industrial applications that benefit from modest power consumption, stable operation, and long-term supply availability.

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

GL.iNet has introduced the Comet PoE (GL-RM1PE), a compact remote KVM device for server management, industrial systems, NVR setups, and HomeLab use. It supports 4K@30 FPS remote display, two-way audio, PoE for simplified deployment, and includes onboard storage with self-hosted cloud support.

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

news

DNF Package Manager, An Overview

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 01, 2025



Longtime PCLinuxOS users are probably aware that our distribution uses RPM packages but employs its own package management system called apt-rpm, which is a version of apt (Advanced Packaging Tool) modified to work with the RPM package manager. apt-rpm also integrates well with the Synaptic front end.

Since apt is no longer actively maintained, Texstar and the development team have discussed the possibility of DNF replacing apt (and its GUI front end, Synaptic). Although nothing official has been announced yet — and there is no time frame for when this change might occur — PCLinuxOS is gradually moving towards DNF as the package manager.

As part of this transition, Upgreyed and Texstar have developed a homegrown PCLinuxOS program: the DNF Package Manager. This new program is now included with all of the official 2025.08 ISOs — KDE Plasma, Xfce, and MATE — as the default package manager (rather than Synaptic). I wrote this article to provide an overview of DNF Package Manager, in case you would like to experiment with it.

Read on