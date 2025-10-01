news
Programming Leftovers
Jacob Tomlinson ☛ The Majority Of Your Users
When working on open source projects it’s easy to focus on the power users. Folks who think like you, might contribute, or build related projects. But it’s important to remember that they are a small minority group, most users think about your software way less than you do. Most of your users are busy getting on with their own work.
Chris Wellons ☛ More speculations on arenas in C++
Patrice Roy’s new book, C++ Memory Management, has made me more conscious of object lifetimes. C++ is stricter than C about lifetimes, and common, textbook memory management that’s sound in C is less so in C++ — more than I realized. The book also presents a form of arena allocation so watered down as to enjoy none of the benefits. (Despite its precision otherwise, the second half is also littered with integer overflows lacking the appropriate checks, and near the end has some pointer overflows invalidating the check.) However, I’m grateful for the new insights, and it’s made me revisit my own C++ arena allocation. In this new light I see I got it subtly wrong myself!
R
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ #051: A Neat Little Rcpp Trick
In brief, the newer and current Armadillo no longer allows C++11 (which also means it no longer allowes suppression of deprecation warnings …). It so happens that around a decade ago packages were actively encouraged to move towards C++11 so many either set an explicit SystemRequirements: for it, or set CXX_STD=CXX11 in src/Makevars{.win}. CRAN has for some time now issued NOTEs asking for this to be removed, and more recently enforced this with actual deadlines. In RcppArmadillo I opted to accomodate old(er) packages (using this by-now anti-pattern) and flip to Armadillo 14.6.3 during a transition period. That is what the package does now: It gives you either Armadillo 14.6.3 in case C++11 was detected (or this legacy version was actively selected via a compile-time #define), or it uses Armadillo 15.0.2 or later.
So this means we can have either one of two versions, and may want to know which one we have. Armadillo carries its own version macros, as many libraries or projects do (R of course included). Many many years ago (git blame points to sixteen and twelve for a revision) we added the following helper function to the package (full source here, we show it here without the full roxygen2 comment header)
Jason Bryer ☛ Plotting Distributions in R
The VisualStats::plot_distributions() function will generate four plots representing the four R distribution functions. For each subplot points correspond to the first parameter of the corresponding function (note the subplot for the random rXXX function does not have points since this simply returns random values from that distribution). The arrows correspond to what that function will return.
Golang
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Gist of Go: Atomics
Some concurrent operations don't require explicit synchronization. We can use these to create lock-free types and functions that are safe to use from multiple goroutines. Let's dive into the topic!
