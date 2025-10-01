In brief, the newer and current Armadillo no longer allows C++11 (which also means it no longer allowes suppression of deprecation warnings …). It so happens that around a decade ago packages were actively encouraged to move towards C++11 so many either set an explicit SystemRequirements: for it, or set CXX_STD=CXX11 in src/Makevars{.win}. CRAN has for some time now issued NOTEs asking for this to be removed, and more recently enforced this with actual deadlines. In RcppArmadillo I opted to accomodate old(er) packages (using this by-now anti-pattern) and flip to Armadillo 14.6.3 during a transition period. That is what the package does now: It gives you either Armadillo 14.6.3 in case C++11 was detected (or this legacy version was actively selected via a compile-time #define), or it uses Armadillo 15.0.2 or later.

So this means we can have either one of two versions, and may want to know which one we have. Armadillo carries its own version macros, as many libraries or projects do (R of course included). Many many years ago (git blame points to sixteen and twelve for a revision) we added the following helper function to the package (full source here, we show it here without the full roxygen2 comment header)