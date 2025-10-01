Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Whippy Term - modern GUI based terminal program - LinuxLinks
Terminal emulations such as ANSI and VT100 can be added (ANSI is builtin and always available) through plugins.
WhippyTerm also support working with binary protocols, in both serial streams like RS232, and message block protocols like UDP. Support for sending blocks of binary or AscII data is included to better work with embedded devices and binary protocols.
This is free and open source software.
Scramble - privacy-focused image metadata removal tool - LinuxLinks
Scramble is a simple, privacy-focused utility for viewing and removing metadata from images.
The application provides a clean, intuitive interface featuring a user-friendly drag-and-drop workflow for metadata inspection and removal.
This is free and open source software.
VIT - Visual Interactive Taskwarrior - LinuxLinks
VIT (Visual Interactive Taskwarrior) is a lightweight, curses-based front end for Taskwarrior that provides a convenient way to quickly navigate and process tasks. VIT allows you to interact with tasks in a Vi-intuitive way.
A goal of VIT is to allow you to customize the way in which you use Taskwarrior’s core commands as well as to provide a framework for easily dispatching external commands.
This is free and open source software.
Donut Browser - anti-detect browser - LinuxLinks
Donut Browser is billed as a powerful anti-detect browser that puts you in control of your browsing experience.
This is free and open source software.
ChessMD - lightweight PGN database viewer and analysis tool - LinuxLinks
Chess has the virtue of being suitable for people of all ages. It has many positive attributes helping players develop their memory, improve and enhance their concentration, as well as enhance logical thinking. It also promotes and improves imagination and creativity. Chess is one of those games that takes a few days to learn and the rest of your life to master, with the game being a never ending learning process, even for the top players.
ChessMD is a free and open source lightweight PGN database viewer and analysis tool. There’s also the ability to play games against chess engines.
Water Hammer Simulation - simulate the Water Hammer phenomenon - LinuxLinks
Water Hammer Simulation uses different numerical methods to simulate the Water Hammer phenomenon.
This is free and open source software.