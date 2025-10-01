news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
WhichUK ☛ Should you switch your backdoored Windows 10 PC to Linux?
If you're wondering whether this free operating system is worth trying, our tech experts break down the pros and cons – plus how to install it
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Linux Matters: MacOS Made Me Snap!
Alan has been manifesting Snaps, Martin snapped, and migrated from MacOS to Linux, and Mark found family snaps in Immich.
Kernel Space
-
Collabora ☛ Kernel 6.17: auspicious autumnal accomplishments
The kernel 6.17 release benefits from improvements in the graphics subsystem, hardware enablement, and more! See where Collabora's kernel team contributed to this release.
Games
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.6 dev 1
The calm before the storm…
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - September 2025
GnuPG 2.5.12, file archiver 7-Zip 25.01, text editor Vim 9.1.1706 and Kernel Source 6.16.5 were just a few of the packages updated in the month’s snapshots.
Debian Family
-
Debian vs. Arch Linux: Which is Better for You?
Debian Vs. Arch! The age-old debate! From servers and desktops to Raspberry Pi’s and gaming consoles, these two distributions are everywhere! They are inherently different and come loaded with features that may or may not suit you! But which one should you install?
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: Proper services
During 2025-03-21-another-home-outage, I reflected upon what's a properly ran service and blurted out what turned out to be something important I want to outline more. So here it is, again, on its own for my own future reference.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 911
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 911 for the week of September 21 – 27, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
