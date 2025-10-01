news
Almalinux vs Rocky Linux, Fedora Leftovers
Almalinux vs Rocky Linux: Battle of the CentOS Clones
CentOS GNU/Linux was a long-standing, popular choice for users seeking free and open source GNU/Linux distribution. Based on Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL), it offered stability and reliability in an easy-to-use package.
It's FOSS ☛ Fedora's Balancing Act: New Guidelines on Vibe Coding Contributions
The Fedora Project is looking for feedback on this.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Simplifying Package Submission Progress (29 July – 7 August) – GSoC ’25
This week in the project, we added the support for status reporting of the package actions via commit statuses.
Hans de Goede: Fedora 43 will ship with FOSS Meteor, Lunar and Arrow Lake MIPI camera support
Good news the just released 6.17 kernel has support for the IPU7 CSI2 receiver and the missing USBIO drivers have recently landed in linux-next. I have backported the USBIO drivers + a few other camera fixes to the Fedora 6.17 kernel.I've also prepared an updated libcamera-0.5.2 Fedora package with support for IPU7 (Lunar Lake) CSI2 receivers as well as backporting a set of upstream SwStats and AGC fixes, fixing various crashes as well as the bad flicker MIPI camera users have been hitting with libcamera 0.5.2.