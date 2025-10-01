news
Games: Team Fortress 2 Classic, GOG Preservation Program, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 Classic will get an open Beta on October 13 during Steam Next Fest
Team Fortress 2 Classic is an upcoming mod for Valve's shooter that aims to re-imagine the launch era of the original game and you'll be able to try it soon. Upcoming in the sense of the Steam release that is, as it was originally launched sometime back in 2014.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fallout: London mod gets a huge upgrade with "Rabbit & Pork"
Team FOLON today announced the huge Rabbit & Pork update for the popular Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London. It expands the game in some massive ways.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Even more (yes, again) classics join the GOG Preservation Program
GOG are really stretching out the announcements for their 17th anniversary, with a second helping of classic games now in the GOG Preservation Program. They only just announced a few titles a day ago and now they're back with even more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Spectacular Team: Assemble, a physics-based super hero action game
Spectacular Team: Assemble is a silly physics-based action game about customizable super heroes, with a demo available for testing. The developer emailed noting their plan for full Native Linux support at release, and the demo also has a Linux version available (although Steam only shows a Windows icon for the demo currently - they've missed a tickbox somewhere).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by gameshows Task Time looks like a quality chaotic local and online party game
Taking some inspiration from silly TV gameshows, Task Time needs to be on your list if you're after more games to play with friends either locally or online. I've been trying to find more for my own crew lately, and this looks like just the ticket we need.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG expands their Preservation Program to include Gothic 1 & 2, Mortal Kombat Trilogy and more
As part of the ongoing 17th anniversary celebration, GOG have announced another expansion of their GOG Preservation Program.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Evil Empire (Dead Cells, The Rogue Prince of Persia) take over Brotato with a plan for more updates
Developer Evil Empire who did lots of work on Dead Cells and made The Rogue Prince of Persia have announced they're taking over future development of Brotato.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Terminator 2D: NO FATE delayed again and now releases in November
For the second time the release date of Terminator 2D: NO FATE has been moved, and now it's going to arrive on November 26th.