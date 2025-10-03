news
Applications: FOSS Weekly, Marvelous Designer, and More
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.40: Fedora 43 Features, Kernel 6.17, Zorin OS 18, Retro Gaming Setup and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Gear up for more releases in October.
CG Channel ☛ Marvelous Designer is now available for Linux
CLO Virtual Fashion has made Marvelous Designer, its 3D clothing design software for game development, animation and visual effects, available on Linux.
The new Linux edition, which is aimed at studios, includes the functionality of the existing Windows and macOS editions, plus a Python API.
ZDNet ☛ 8 free Linux apps that are surprisingly useful - no command line required
Linux is becoming more and more popular around the world. Part of the reason for that is the end of Windows 10. At the same time, Linux has come a long way since its early days of only targeting developers, admins, or computer science majors.
This evolution has made it possible to never touch the command line (which is something that I firmly believe is possible).
