news
Artix Linux Drops GNOME Desktop Support Over Systemd Dependence
Quoting: Artix Linux Drops GNOME Desktop Support Over Systemd Dependence —
The Artix Linux team has announced it is officially ending support for GNOME-based desktop environments, citing upstream changes that make it impossible to run them without systemd.
For those unfamiliar, Artix is a systemd-free, Arch-based distribution that offers users the rolling-release model and extensive software availability of Arch Linux, but with alternative init systems, including OpenRC, runit, dinit, and s6.
The distribution offers KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, Xfce, MATE, LXDE, and LXQt versions, plus a minimal base without a desktop.