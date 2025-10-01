news
More New Articles in PCLinuxOS Magazine
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
This month’s cover was created by Meemaw. She took an image from Pixabay artist Gerd Altmann as her background, and placed the Linux mascot Tux making “leaf angels” in the leaves. It’s a fitting image for the onset of Autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.
Instructionals/Technical
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: Backing Up Your /home Directory
On your PCLinuxOS computer, the folder /home will have a subfolder for every user on the system. If you have a large external drive (and they can be bought cheap these days, though those can be slow), you can back up the /home system onto it easily, using a program called rsync. I've also got an extra subfolder in /home, called /home/storage, where I keep stuff safe, like extra fonts, my own wallpaper collection, drivers for my printer/scanner, copies of a few scripts that I like to install when my system needs re-installing, and so on. Of course the main / (root) folder, apart from /home, is installed when I re-install Linux, and if it gets broken somehow, it's probably best to re-install from a more recent ISO. Your /home folder stores the personal stuff that you, and everyone else who uses your computer, can't put back from your PCLinuxOS ISO.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Inkscape Tutorial: Arrows!
Those of us who write articles for the PCLinuxOS Magazine use all sorts of ways to illustrate our articles. Generally, we include some sort of image with a box, circle or arrow drawn around or near the item we want to emphasize. Last month, kalwisti gave us a really good article about drawing arrows in GIMP. I have used GIMP to draw arrows, but I’ve also used the photo viewer XnViewMP. I started thinking that there should be a way to draw arrows in Inkscape as well, so I looked it up. There is, indeed, a very easy way to draw arrows in Inkscape.
Inkscape will import nearly anything you want (except for WebP images), so most images can be imported for the arrow to be added. This image is from a performance of Disney on Ice, which I attended last year. This part of the show was portion of the movie Moana.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: Install Resynthesizer Plugin For GIMP3
This month’s tip was shared by SemperOSS.
I think I have seen someone writing about how the Resynthesizer installation is done but could not find it when I wanted to do it myself, so here goes my version for installing it as an ordinary user.
First of all, install “flatpak” and “gimp” (make sure GIMP is version 3 or later) with Synaptic.
