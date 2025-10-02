news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Purism, and More
Hackaday ☛ Building An Open Source Point Of Sale System
[Mukesh Sankhla] has been tinkering in the world of Point of Sale systems of late. His latest creation is a simple, straightforward kiosk system, and he’s open sourced the design.
It's FOSS ☛ Utilizing My Raspberry Pi 4 for Retro Gaming With RetroPie
Relive the 80s and 90s by setting up retro gaming on your Raspberry Pi.
CNX Software ☛ DDR4 supply/demand stress leads to Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 price increases
The price of DDR4 memory has increased dramatically in recent months due to limited supply and increased demand for Hey Hi (AI) workloads. The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and 5 (CM4/CM5) are based on LPDDR4 memory, and Raspberry Pi reports that memory costs are roughly 120% higher than they were just a year ago. So they have no choice but to increase the price by $5 to $10 for the CM4 and CM5, as well as the Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC. I assume the $200 price tag for the Raspberry Pi 500+ mechanical keyboard PC released last week already includes this new reality.
CNX Software ☛ AAEON GENE-ARH6 – A 3.5-inch subcompact industrial SBC with defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 200H/U SoC
AAEON’s GENE-ARH6 is a 3.5-inch subcompact industrial SBC built around the defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 200H/U “Arrow Lake” processors, which delivers up to 96 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) power when equipped with an defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 7 255H SoC. The board supports up to 96GB DDR5 memory, and multiple display outputs through HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, LVDS, and eDP interfaces. Connectivity includes three Ethernet ports, four COM headers, GPIO, SMBus or I2C, and multiple USB ports.
Arduino ☛ This Arduino Nano R4-controlled hourglass simulates sand with LEDs
Outside of playing board games, hourglasses are almost entirely pointless these days. And yet, they’re still incredibly satisfying. Watching the sand fall in a steady and consistent stream is downright mesmerizing. Sadly, you probably can’t make your own hourglass unless you happen to be very skilled at glassblowing. But you can create this LED hourglass with sand physics instead.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Forlinx OK3506-S12 Mini SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3506J and Pi-Compatible GPIO
Forlinx Embedded has introduced the OK3506-S12 Mini, a compact single board computer built around the Rockchip RK3506J processor. The board is intended for industrial applications that benefit from modest power consumption, stable operation, and long-term supply availability.
Linux Gizmos ☛ SigCore UC Industrial Control Module Prepares for Crowd Supply Launch
Crowd Supply recently featured the SigCore UC, an upcoming universal industrial I/O controller that combines rugged hardware with open-source software for engineers, researchers, and educators seeking a flexible control and data acquisition platform.
Purism ☛ Dialing Back to Move Forward: Why the Landline Revival Signals a Future for Privacy
On September 30, 2025, The Washington Post reported a quiet trend in Washington, D.C.: the return of landline phones among officials and journalists seeking refuge from the omnipresent surveillance of smartphones. In a recent story, NBC News spotlighted parents in Maine and Seattle who are reviving landlines for their children—creating “landline pods” so kids can connect without the addictive pull of screens or the predatory reach of social control media platforms.
Purism ☛ Who Owns Your Digital Self?
The lawsuits now circling Fashion Company Apple are not just about stolen phones. They are about stolen selves—stolen data, stolen memories, stolen identities.