news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Linuxiac ☛ Eric S. Raymond: Codes of Conduct Are a Disaster
In a recent post on X, Eric S. Raymond (ESR), one of the most influential early figures in the open source movement best known as the author of The Cathedral and the Bazaar, a seminal essay that helped shape the modern open source ethos, directed his authority toward dismantling what many communities have adopted as a standard practice: Codes of Conduct intended to define acceptable behavior among contributors.
Raymond described them as “a kind of infectious social insanity” that has caused “drama, politics, and backbiting” rather than fostering collaboration. According to him, such documents are not only ineffective but counterproductive. He argues that attempts to codify behavior provide control surfaces for manipulation. His advice is blunt: [...]
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Evan Schwartz ☛ Subtleties of SQLite Indexes
After spending too many hours trying in vain to squeeze more performance out of my queries and indexes, I dug into how SQLite's query planner uses indexes, learned some of the subtleties that explained why my initial tweaks weren't working, and sped up one of my main queries by ~35%.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kev Quirk ☛ Switching Back to Jekyll & Building My Own CMS
After flip-flopping about what I'm going to do with this site, I decided to flip to Jekyll and build my own little CMS while I'm at it. Because why not? 🤷🏻♂️
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Jack Baty ☛ CalDAV to Emacs diary
I use the Emacs Diary all the time. I prefer it to using only Org-mode dates in my agenda. The tricky piece is getting the stuff from my CalDAV (Fastmail) calendar into the diary.
-