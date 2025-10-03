news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Chris ☛ Why I Keep Blogging With Emacs
Every time I look at someone’s simple static site generation setup for their blog, I feel a pang of envy. I’m sure I could make a decent blogging engine in 2,000 lines of code, and it would be something I’d understand, be proud over, able to extend, and willing to share with others.
Instead, I write these articles in Org mode, and use mostly the standard Org publishing functions to export them to html. This is sometimes brittle, but most annoyingly, I don’t understand it. I have been asked for details on how my publishing flow works, but the truth is I have no idea what happens when I run the org-publish-current-file command.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Hackaday ☛ Implementing A Kalman Filter In PostgreSQL To Smooth GPS Data
Usually databases are treated primarily as fairly dumb data storage systems, but they can be capable of much more. Case in point the PostgreSQL database and its – Ada-based – PL/pgSQL programming language, which allows you to perform significantly more complex operations than would be realistically possible with raw SQL. Case in point the implementation of a Kalman Filter by the folk over at Traconiq, which thus removes the necessity for an external filtering pipeline.
-
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Podcast, Episode #5 – Accessibility in Free and Open Source Software
LibreOffice strives to be accessible for people with special needs or limitations, such as visual impairment or limited motor abilities. How does the software work towards this? What accessibility features are in the pipeline? And how can all users help out? We talk to Michael Weghorn about these topics – and more.
-
-
Education
-
Frank Delporte ☛ 2025 Update of my ebook 'Getting Started with Java on the Raspberry Pi'
A new version of my book “Getting Started with Java on the Raspberry Pi” is now available on LeanPub. I reduced the “Percent Complete” of this book from 100% to 80% as I still need to review many of the examples. So while all the content is, of course, still valid, some examples will be further improved in the following months. But I still wanted to publish this new version as it aligns with the Java 25 release, and the talks I will give a Devoxx in Belgium (October) and JFall in the Netherlands (November). If you buy the book now, you will get any future update for free!
-
Olimex ☛ Join our Special Creative Event This Saturday! We will have Soldering party and make art with scrapped electronic components
This Saturday, we’re hosting a unique workshop at Olimex Ltd. Training Building!
Together, we’ll create art by soldering with discarded electronic components.
-