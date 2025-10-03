Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Every time I look at someone’s simple static site generation setup for their blog, I feel a pang of envy. I’m sure I could make a decent blogging engine in 2,000 lines of code, and it would be something I’d understand, be proud over, able to extend, and willing to share with others.

Instead, I write these articles in Org mode, and use mostly the standard Org publishing functions to export them to html. This is sometimes brittle, but most annoyingly, I don’t understand it. I have been asked for details on how my publishing flow works, but the truth is I have no idea what happens when I run the org-publish-current-file command.