Aurora immutable KDE Plasma workstation: Big, slow, and confusing

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 02, 2025



Quoting: Aurora immutable KDE Plasma workstation big, slow, confusing —

Aurora, a relatively young distro from Austria, bills itself as "your stable, privacy-respecting and ultimate productivity OS." These are rather bold claims, though many other Linux distros make the same promise.

The upstart distro is based on Universal Blue images built from the core technologies of Fedora Atomic. That means that the components are from Fedora, but deployed in an immutable form, with most of the filesystem read-only, and updates to the OS itself managed by OSTree. Universal Blue is the basis of a few other distros, including the gaming-focused Bazzite and the developer-oriented Bluefin.