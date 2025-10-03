news
Programming Leftovers
Sandor Dargo ☛ C++26: std::optional
If you’re a regular reader of my blog, you know I’ve been sharing what I learn about new C++ language and library features ever since C++20. You probably also read my CppCon 2025 Trip Report. And this post is where the two come together.
Dayvi Schuster ☛ My Battle Tested React Hooks Are Now Open Source
Anyhow now that that’s out of the way, I wanted to share with you a collection of various hooks that I have written over and over and over again in my past projects. These hooks have been battle tested in production applications and multiple client, personal and professional projects.
John Goerzen ☛ John Goerzen: A Twisty Maze of Ill-Behaved Bots
Like many, bot traffic has been causing significant issues for my hosted server recently. I’ve been noticing a dramatic increase in bots that do not respect robots.txt, especially the crawl-delay I have set there. Not only that, but many of them are sending user-agent strings that are quite precisely matching what desktop browsers send. That is, they don’t identify themselves.
They posed a particular problem on two sites: my blog, and the lists.complete.org archives.
The list archives is a completely static site, but it has many pages, so the bots that are ill-behaved absolutely hammer it following links.
My blog runs WordPress. It has fewer pages, but by using PHP, doesn’t need as many hits to start to bog down. Also, there is a Mastodon thundering herd problem, and since I participate on Mastodon, this hits my server.
The solution was one of layers.
Perl / Raku
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: tinythemes 0.0.4 at CRAN: Micro Maintenance
A ‘tiniest of tiny violins’ micro maintenance release 0.0.4 of our tinythemes arrived
This version adjusts to the fact that hrbrthemes is no longer on CRAN so the help page cannot link to its documentation. No other changes were made.
Java/Golang
Redowan Delowar ☛ Subtest grouping in Go
One option is to group subtests using nested t.Run. However, since t.Run supports arbitrary nesting, it’s easy to create tests that are hard to read and reason about, especially when each group has its own setup and teardown. When you add calls to t.Parallel, it can also become unclear which groups of tests run sequentially and which run in parallel.
This is all a bit hand wavy without examples. We’ll start with the simplest possible subtest grouping and work our way up. Coming up with examples that make the point while still fitting in a blog is tricky, so you’ll have to bear with my toy examples and use a bit of imagination.
The New Stack ☛ Why Bloomberg Chose Vendor-Neutral Java Over Big Tech
In a landscape where single-vendor open source projects dominate, organizations face real risks of misalignment. “If there is an open source project that’s just one company’s open source, you always run the risk of potentially misalignment at some point with what you want to do, or what that company wants to do,” Rybka said.
For Bloomberg, which describes itself as an “open source-first” company, vendor neutrality provided by foundation governance was non-negotiable. “If it’s a vendor-neutral entity, Eclipse Foundation or some other foundations that we participate with, this is where you can ensure better alignment and priorities,” he explains.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 619
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
