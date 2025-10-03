Like many, bot traffic has been causing significant issues for my hosted server recently. I’ve been noticing a dramatic increase in bots that do not respect robots.txt, especially the crawl-delay I have set there. Not only that, but many of them are sending user-agent strings that are quite precisely matching what desktop browsers send. That is, they don’t identify themselves.

They posed a particular problem on two sites: my blog, and the lists.complete.org archives.

The list archives is a completely static site, but it has many pages, so the bots that are ill-behaved absolutely hammer it following links.

My blog runs WordPress. It has fewer pages, but by using PHP, doesn’t need as many hits to start to bog down. Also, there is a Mastodon thundering herd problem, and since I participate on Mastodon, this hits my server.

The solution was one of layers.