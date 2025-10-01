news
Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice
The initial plan to move to LibreOffice was formed in 2020, and detailed planning and training of internal developers for improvements began in 2022. In 2023, a company in Germany was contracted to provide technical support and additional development.
The Austrian military’s migration reflects a growing demand for independence from single vendors. With free and open source software like LibreOffice, anyone can study and modify the source code to make improvements specifically for their setup and workflow. Government bodies and organisations can free themselves from vendor lock-in, spending taxpayer’s money on local companies to provide support and further development – rather than paying for license fees from overseas companies.
Austria's Armed Forces Gets Rid of Microsoft Office (Mostly) for LibreOffice
Governments around the world, especially European ones, are increasingly reacting to the threat of American-based services pulling the rug from under them. We have already seen many instances of this, like Denmark moving away from Microsoft or Germany doing the same.