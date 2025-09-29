GNU Linux-Libre 6.17 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

news

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 29, 2025,

updated Oct 01, 2025



Based on the recently released Linux 6.17 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.17 kernel is here to clean up Intel IPU7 and assorted AArch64 devicetree files, as well as to adjust deblobbing of the AMDGPU, prueth, iwlwifi, btusb, pci mhi host, adreno a6xx, nova-core, and Intel AVS drivers.

This release also adjusts deblobbing for the PCI HDA drivers since they were moved upstream, and drops deblobbing of the QLogic InfiniBand drivers as they were removed from upstream.

Update (by Roy)

The announcement:

Hello, everyone,

*flaps wings excitedly*

I'm Freedo, the spokespenguin for GNU Linux-libre.

Release 6.17-gnu is now available at:

git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/ tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v6.17-gnu

Pre-compressed tarballs can already be found at:

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/6.17-gnu/

You may soon find compiled releases at:

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/freesh/ (.deb)

- https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/rpmfreedom/ (.rpm)

# Cleaning up news

Adjusted deblobbing of amdgpu, prueth, iwlwifi, btusb, pci mhi host, adreno a6xx, nova-core, and Intel AVS.

Adjusted for pci hda drivers' moving upstream.

Cleaned up Intel IPU7 and assorted aarch64 devicetree files.

Dropped deblobbing of QLogic infiniband, removed upstream.

# Artwork

This release comes with artwork celebrating the 40th anniversary of the FSF and GNU's 42nd. https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/~freedo/#news

# Keeping in touch

Follow me in the Fediverse for fresh news about GNU Linux-libre. https://mastodon.social/@freedo

My tutors jxself and lxo are also on IRC: #gnu-linux-libre on libera.chat.

There's also a mailing list you're welcome to join: https://www.fsfla.org/mailman/listinfo/linux-libre

That was all, everyone. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.

*waves wings and goes off to celebrate anniversaries with cake*

# Rolling credits

What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------

GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/

It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project.

The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

If you are the author of an awesome program and want to join us in writing Free (libre) Software, please consider making it an official GNU program and become a GNU Maintainer. You can find instructions on how to do so at https://www.gnu.org/help/evaluation. We look forward to hacking with you! :)

What is Linux? --------------

Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...]

(snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst)