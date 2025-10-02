news
Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Summit 2026 call for proposals is now open
The call for proposals is open now, from October 1 until November 12. Submit your session proposal today for a chance to present at Red Hat Summit, May 11–14, 2026 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Llama Stack and the case for an open “run-anywhere” contract for agents
This is the question we get asked most often. It’s a fair one—after all, those frameworks already give developers rich tooling for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and agents.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Searching for the 2026 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year
The 2025 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year, Daniel Carvalho dos Santos, an infrastructure analyst at Banco Bradesco, enhanced his skills for complex projects through using Red Hat Learning Subscription. He stated that obtaining his Red Hat certifications represented a significant milestone in both his personal growth and professional development. Read Daniel’s full story here.
-
Red Hat ☛ A more secure way to handle secrets in OpenShift
In any cloud-native platform, one of the most critical security tasks is managing sensitive information, such as API keys, database passwords, and tokens. Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes provide robust mechanisms for handling this data. Choosing the correct method is crucial to maintaining a strong security posture. This article provides a clear guide to best practices for consuming secrets in applications, making sure sensitive data remains protected.
-
Máirín Duffy: The point of AI^W technology is to help people
She’s back!
Back to this blog after a ~2 year hiatus! Well, hmm. No harm – nothing much has changed over the past couple of years….!