Games: New Steam Games, GodotCon, Steam on GNU/Linux Use Up 1% From Last September
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Beatblock - 2025-10-01 Edition
Between 2025-09-24 and 2025-10-01 there were 42 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 443 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 9.5 % of total released titles. There’s a lot of average-ey looking titles, and one that stands out because it looks really fun, a rythm-driven game called Beatblock. Here’s the whole list below.
Godot Engine ☛ Looking back at GodotCon US 2025
It's time for a summary of GodotCon Boston now that all talks are available on Youtube.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft slaps Game Pass Ultimate with a 50% price hike — PC Game Pass is now almost 38% more expensive, with hardly any new benefits
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service is undergoing a significant restructuring regarding its pricing and benefits.
Phoronix ☛ Steam On GNU/Linux Use Up 1% From Last September
Valve just published the Steam Survey results for September with a slight increase to the GNU/Linux gaming userbase...