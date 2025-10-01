news
Alpine Linux Is Moving to a /usr-merged File System Layout
Starting with Alpine Linux 3.23, any new installation will be /usr-merged, with /lib, /bin, and /sbin being symbolic links to their /usr counterparts. This will only affect new Alpine Linux installations, while existing users will be able to upgrade without being forced to /usr merge their systems.
According to the Alpine Linux devs, some of the benefits of the /usr-merged file system layout are to reduce packaging maintenance, as well as to containerize more distribution-provided data under /usr. Moreover, the /usr-merged setup is the standard in most of the Linux ecosystem.
Update
In LWN:
