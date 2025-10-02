original
There Was No "Cloud Computing" Revolution, "AI" Will be the Same
So there are now reports of mass layoffs of "Google Cloud employees" - whatever they mean by "Cloud" (hosting or servers). There are also many Azure layoffs every year and the undisputed "market leader" AWS has had many layoffs too.
Was this a bubble?
Should we assume that due to media consolidation they've conned us into wrongly assuming we must choose GAFAM for hosting in the name or "reliability" or "cost-savings"?
Our site uses a normal VPS, not "cloud" anything. And it's doing fine. It's also affordable to run. █