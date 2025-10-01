news
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
Based on the SUSE Linux Framework One (formerly Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP)) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system using the new Agama installer.
The Agama installer is developed by the same team that created the YaST (Yet another Setup Tool) setup and configuration tool for openSUSE Linux. It offers re-usability, integration with third-party tools, and can also be used to install the openSUSE Tumbleweed, Slowroll, and MicroOS editions.
OpenSUSE ☛ Migrating to openSUSE Leap 16.0 with opensuse-migration-tool
Another challenge has been constant changes to distribution repositories. For example, in Leap 15.3 we removed the ports repositories as part of the Closing the Leap Gap initiative and also introduced SLE Update repositories.
OpenSUSE ☛ Next Chapter Opens with Leap 16 Release
Members of openSUSE Project are thrilled to announce the release of openSUSE Leap 16.
LWN ☛ OpenSUSE Leap 16 released
The openSUSE
Leap 16 release is now available.
This major version update of our fixed-release community-Linux
distribution has a fresh software stack and introduces an unmatched
maintenance- and security-support cycle, a new installer and
simplified migration options.
See our look at this release for more
information.
Linuxiac ☛ openSUSE Leap 16.0 Released, This Is What's New
The wait is finally over. After a year of development, with the beta arriving in April and RC in August, openSUSE Leap 16.0 has officially landed today, powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS. The new release introduces a wide range of features designed for users of this general-purpose enterprise Linux distribution.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 16 from Leap 15.6
While the upgrade process is relatively straightforward, it’s always best to do it the safe way—following the proper steps in the correct order with the right guidance. And that’s precisely the purpose of this article.
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: openSUSE 16.0
The openSUSE project ha released a new version of the distribution's stable (Leap) branch. openSUSE 16.0 Leap offers support through to 2032 and fixes the year 2038 date bug. This release also include a new system installer and provide parallel package downloads: [...]
Neowin:
openSUSE Leap 16 out with the new Agama installer, safeguards against Y2K38 disaster & more
The openSUSE team has updated Leap, with version 16 introducing a new software stack, a new installer, safeguards against the Y2K38 problem, and more.
Notebookcheck:
openSUSE Leap 16.0 launches with a new installer, simplified migration options, and more
With a history of over four decades, when the first version of Germany-based SUSE Linux came out, today's openSUSE has been around since late December 2006. In addition to this open-source RPM-based operating system, the openSUSE team has also created and is currently maintaining several related tools, such as Snapper, Portus, KIWI, and Open Build Service. The stable release distribution known as Leap has just received a solid update, which pushed it to version 16.0.