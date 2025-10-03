news
NeptuneOS 9.0 “Maja” Released
We’re proud to announce the final release of NeptuneOS 9.0, codename “Maja”.
This brand-new major version is based on Debian 13 “Trixie” and delivers the latest open source technology to your desktop:
-
KDE Plasma 6.3 – modern, flexible, and elegant desktop experience
-
Linux Kernel 6.12 – improved performance and hardware support
-
Updated applications and core libraries
-
New installer with refreshed slideshow
-
Refined look & feel with a brand-new icon theme and many other tweaks