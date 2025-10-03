news
HowTo Geek ☛ Upgrade Your man Pager for Better Linux Help
True to Linux philosophy, the viewing of help pages is a team effort. While the man command is the one you actually type, it relies on a separate pager tool to display its actual contents. Find out what the implications of this system are, and how it can improve your experience of getting help.
Dan Langille ☛ Leveling out the NVMe cards on the adaptors
I recently obtained two 4TB NVMe cards and two PCIe adapters, each of which holds two NVMe cards. This is what they looked like fully loaded: The thinner NVMe is the new 4TB card, and the thicker card is the 1TB card, with heatsink, which I’ve had for some time. Yesterday I noticed the NVMe cards were not parallel with the adaptor. Earlier today, I fixed that. First, let’s look at the angles.
KDAB ☛ Working on Multiple Git Branches without Switching
This workflow uses Git's --rebase-merges and --update-refs features to manage multiple branches without ever switching between them. By committing everything to a single integration branch and using interactive rebase to restructure and update multiple branches at once, you maintain clean history, adapt to any review system, and avoid branch divergence - all using native Git tools.
50 Most Useful GNU/Linux Commands To Run in the Terminal
No matter whether you’re a seasoned GNU/Linux user like me or a newbie who’s just starting to get his feet wet in this fantastic world of Unix systems, mastering the various terminal commands is a must for everybody.
50 Useful GNU/Linux IP Commands for Network Administrators
Linux offers some of the best networking utilities for end users. For a long time, the ifconfig commands have been the go-to solution for handling network parameters in Linux. However, ifconfig has become outdated for some time, and the Unix community is adopting the GNU/Linux IP command as a replacement for this powerful tool.
40 Useful Examples of GNU/Linux PS Command for Aspiring SysAdmins
The ps command is a handy utility that allows us to view important process information. A process is simply a running instance of a program. Whenever we invoke a program, some processes are created. A thorough understanding of the process tree is mandatory if you want to have full control over your machine.
40 Practical and Useful awk Command in GNU/Linux and BSD
AWK is a powerful data-driven programming language that dates its origin back to the early days of Unix. It was initially developed for writing ‘one-liner’ programs but has since evolved into a full-fledged programming language. AWK gets its name from the initials of its authors – Aho, Weinberger, and Kernighan.
50 Useful and Simple IPtables Rules for GNU/Linux Administrator
One of the main reasons behind the immense popularity enjoyed by GNU/Linux is its sheer prowess in networking. GNU/Linux powers the majority of business servers in the world due to its robust networking capabilities.
50 Simple and Useful GNU/Linux Cut Command in Unix with Examples
The cut command is used for cutting out sections of the standard input stream or data files utilizing the Unix cut utility. It is part of the GNU Coreutils package and the BSD Base System, hence available on every GNU/Linux and BSD system by default.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cinnamon Desktop on Fedora 42
Installing a new desktop environment can transform your GNU/Linux experience. Cinnamon Desktop offers Fedora 42 users a compelling alternative to the default GNOME interface, combining modern features with a traditional layout. This comprehensive guide walks through every step of the installation process, from preparation to customization, ensuring a smooth transition to this elegant desktop environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Fedora 42
Prometheus stands as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring and alerting toolkits available today. This comprehensive guide walks through installing Prometheus on Fedora 42, covering everything from basic setup to advanced security configurations. Whether managing a single server or enterprise infrastructure, Prometheus provides essential system metrics and monitoring capabilities that every GNU/Linux administrator needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NetBox on AlmaLinux 10
NetBox stands as the industry-leading open-source infrastructure resource modeling (IRM) platform, revolutionizing how organizations manage their network infrastructure and IP address management (IPAM).
ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on Debian 13
WireGuard represents a breakthrough in VPN technology, combining exceptional performance with state-of-the-art cryptographic security. Installing WireGuard on Debian 13 “Trixie” provides administrators with a modern, lightweight solution for secure remote access and encrypted tunneling.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Debian 13
Neovim stands as the modern evolution of the legendary Vim text editor, bringing powerful features, enhanced performance, and a vibrant ecosystem to developers and system administrators. Installing Neovim on Debian 13 opens doors to an exceptional editing experience with advanced capabilities like asynchronous plugin support, built-in LSP client functionality, and Lua scripting integration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KVM on Debian 13
Virtualization technology has transformed how administrators deploy and manage computing resources. KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) stands as one of the most powerful virtualization solutions available for GNU/Linux systems, offering robust performance and enterprise-grade reliability.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSL on Fedora 42
OpenSSL stands as one of the most critical security tools for any GNU/Linux system, providing robust cryptographic functionality that safeguards data transmission across networks. Installing OpenSSL on Fedora 42 ensures your system can handle SSL/TLS protocols, certificate management, and encryption operations essential for modern computing environments.
Vincent Delft ☛ Vincent's blog
FreeBSD’s securelevels provide a unique way to enforce system integrity directly at the kernel level. Unlike file permissions or ACLs, which root can override, securelevels place a ceiling on what even the most privileged account can do.
By carefully choosing between -1, 0, 1, or 2, administrators can strike a balance between flexibility and security. Development machines remain open and adaptable, while production systems become far more resistant to tampering—even if compromised by a superuser account.
Stanislav Kozlovski ☛ How AWS S3 serves 1 petabyte per second on top of slow HDDs
How S3 achieves this scale is an engineering marvel. To understand and appreciate the system, we first must appreciate its core building block - the hard drive.
Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) are an old, somewhat out-of-favor technology largely superseded by SSDs. They are physically fragile, constrained for IOPS and high in latency.
But they nailed something flash still hasn’t: dirt cheap commodity economics: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/unix/ReaddirInodeNumbersVsOverlayFS
Recently I re-read Deep Down the Rabbit Hole: Bash, OverlayFS, and a 30-Year-Old Surprise (via) and this time around, I stumbled over a bit in the writeup that made me raise my eyebrows: [...]
Andy Bell ☛ A guide to creating accessible PDFs using free tools
Before we look at what free alternatives there are for creating and checking PDFs, you should ask yourself the following question: do I really need to create a PDF, or could I create a website or write an email instead?
If the answer to that is “no” or even “I don’t know”, I recommend reading Inaccessible PDFs? How to know when to use HTML webpages instead of PDFs by Whitney Lewis.
If the answer was “yes”, I’m going to show you how to do the following things using a practical example: [...]
SANS ☛ More .well-known Scans, (Thu, Oct 2nd)
I have been writing about the ".well-known" directory a few times before.