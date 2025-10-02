news
KDE Plasma 6.5 Beta Release
Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.5 Beta Release - KDE Community —
Some important features and changes included in 6.5 beta are highlighted on KDE community wiki page.
Linuxiac:
KDE Plasma 6.5 Beta Released, This Is What's New
Less than three weeks before the final stable release, scheduled for October 21, the KDE community has announced Plasma 6.5 Beta, giving users an early look at what’s coming in the next major desktop update.
On the design side, one of the most noticeable changes is the addition of rounded bottom window corners for Breeze-themed, borderless windows. Additionally, Plasma 6.5 introduces day/night switching for both global themes and wallpapers, as well as an option to prefer either light or dark variants of dynamic wallpapers.
Users can now even choose which global themes are displayed on the System Settings landing page, making customization a bit more straightforward.