LWN on Blender, Kernel, and Rust

Time-slice extension is a proposed scheduler feature that would allow a user-space process to request to not be preempted for a short period while it executes a critical section. It is an idea that has been circulating for years, but efforts to implement it became more serious in February of this year. The latest developer to make an attempt at time-slice extension is Thomas Gleixner, who has posted a new patch set with a reworked API. Chances are good that this implementation is close to what will actually be adopted by the kernel.

Imagine a user-space thread that holds a (user-space) spinlock; if that thread is preempted by another thread which subsequently attempts to acquire that same lock, the preempting thread will spin indefinitely, having displaced the thread that could release the lock. That is not a path toward optimal performance. If, though, the lock-holding thread could ask to not be preempted while holding the lock, this scenario could be avoided; time-slice extension is meant to at least give that thread a chance to run long enough to finish its work before being kicked out of the CPU.