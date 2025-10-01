news
Kernel Stories: Custom Kernel, Avocado OS, and Next Linux
Hackaday ☛ Mini Laptop Needs Custom Kernel
These days, you rarely have to build your own Linux kernel. You just take what your distribution ships, and it usually works just fine. However, [Andrei] became enamored with a friend’s cyberdeck and decided that he’d prefer to travel with a very small laptop. The problem is, it didn’t work well with a stock kernel. So, time to build the kernel again.
Of course, he tried to simply install Linux. The installer showed a blank screen. You might guess that you need to add ‘nomodeset’ to the kernel options. But the screen was still a bit wacky. [Andrei] likens troubleshooting problems like this to peeling an onion. There are many layers to peel back, and you are probably going to shed some tears.
New Electronics ☛ Peridio delivers operating system for embedded products from prototyping to manufacturing
The free to use, open-source Avocado OS has been created to accelerate the development path for Linux platform-based edge AI products from prototype to volume production.
Linuxiac ☛ Linux Kernel 6.18 to Ship Without Bcachefs
In short, with the core support now removed, future development will occur outside the tree. Let’s recall what led to this – over time, Torvalds have many times complained that patches were being submitted too frequently and too late in release windows, undermining stability guarantees.