Ubuntu Touch mobile Linux distro is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile operating system designed to run on smartphones, tablets, and other touchscreen devices. It was originally developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu for desktop and server PCs. But Canonical abandoned the software years ago, and since then it’s been under development by a small community of developers at UBports.
All of which is to say that sometimes it takes a while to release major updates. But the updates do keep on coming. Case in point? The UBPorts team has just released Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0.
The UBports team has officially released Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, marking the first version of the mobile OS built on top of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which moves away from the older Ubuntu 20.04 base and introduces a newer software stack, including Qt 5.15.
At the same time, the update adds support for new hardware, with the Fairphone 5 joining the list of compatible devices. Other supported phones and tablets include the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, F(x)tec Pro1 X, multiple OnePlus and Xiaomi models, the Google Pixel 3a, the Volla lineup, and the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen, among others.
On the feature side, users now get the option to switch the shell to light mode, extending theme switching beyond just apps. There’s also experimental support for encrypting personal data, a refreshed Phone app layout better suited for bigger screens, and a new USB mode setting that enables charging, file transfer, or internet sharing over USB.
Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0 release
Ubuntu Touch is the privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system by UBports. Today we are happy to announce the release of Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, the first Ubuntu Touch release based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.