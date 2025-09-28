news
Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Linux 6.17 include support for ARM’s “Branch Record Buffer Extension” (BRBE), support for the AMD hardware feedback interface (HFI), Intel Wildcat Lake and Bartlett Lake-S support, initial support for the HEVC(H.265) and VP9 codecs in Qualcomm’s Iris decoder, which is supported by the Video 4 Linux (V4L2) driver.
Linux 6.17 also introduces live patching on AArch64 (ARM 64-bit) systems, support for system-call tracepoints in User-Mode Linux kernels, BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter) support for the LoongArch architecture, a new DAMON_STAT module that simplifies monitoring of memory-management activity, and initial support for proxy execution.
Update (by Roy)
Linus and LWN:
Linux 6.17
No huge surprises this past week, so here we are, with kernel 6.17 pushed out and ready to go.
Below is the shortlog for just the last week - not the full 6.17 release - as usual. It's not exciting, which is all good. I think the biggest patch in there is some locking fixes for some bluetooth races that could cause use-after-free situations. Whee - that's about as exciting as it gets.
Other than that, there' the usual driver fixlets (GPU and networking dominate as usual, but "dominate" is still pretty small), there's some minor random other driver updates, some filesystem noise, and core kernel and mm.
And some selftest updates.
This obviously means that the merge window for 6.18 will open tomorrow, and I already have four dozen pull requests pending. Thanks to the proactive people - you know who you are. But before the merge window opens, there's still time for some final kicking of the tires of the newest release.
Thanks, Linus
The 6.17 kernel has been released
Significant features in this release include better control over x86 Spectre mitigations, live patching support on 64-bit Arm platforms, a number of pidfd improvements, the removal of special support for uniprocessor systems, initial support for proxy execution, experimental large-folio support in the Btrfs filesystem, the file_getattr() and file_setattr() system calls, and support for the DualPI2 congestion-control protocol.
Linuxiac:
Linux Kernel 6.17 Released, This Is What’s New
On the filesystem side, Btrfs now has experimental large-folio support along with new options to control compression during defragmentation. Ext4 gained support for buffered I/O with the RWF_DONTCACHE flag, while EROFS introduced metadata compression.
There are also two new system calls, file_getattr() and file_setattr(), that make it easier to work with inode attributes. Meanwhile, the long-deprecated pktcdvd driver has finally been removed for good.
In core kernel updates, proxy execution made its debut. It’s designed to mitigate priority-inversion problems by allowing a task waiting on a lock to donate its execution time to the lock holder, although this feature is currently limited to the same CPU.
How-To Geek:
Linux Kernel 6.17 Released With Better Support for Intel Graphics
Linux kernel 6.17 adds stable Intel Panther Lake (Xe3) support for upcoming Core Ultra devices. SR-IOV for Intel Arc Pro and more multi-GPU fixes boost VM and graphics support on Linux. The mainline kernel gains RP1 PCI support for the Raspberry Pi 5, plus Apple SMC for M1 and M2 chips, as well as various other ARM SoC support and power tweaks.
Linux kernel version 6.17 was released over the weekend, bringing with it several performance improvements and enhancements to benefit Linux folks. In particular, some cutting-edge GPUs and CPUs are getting support.
This kernel brings with it official stable support for Intel's Panther Lake microprocessor and its Xe3 integrated graphics. This addition helps put Linux ahead of the game in terms of hardware support, since we're expecting to see PCs and mobile devices sporting Panther Lake processors (likely to be called Core Ultra Series 300) very soon.
Also on the Intel side of things, Linux kernel 6.17 is enabling SR-IOV support for Intel's Arc Pro graphics cards. That means Linux fans running those GPUs can expect significant improvements to their experience spinning up virtual machines. Intel is also working toward making multi-GPU support on Linux a reality with this release, though that project isn't complete yet.
OMG Joey:
Linux Kernel 6.17 Released, This is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.17 is released with defective chip maker Intel Xe3 graphics, SmartMux support for AMD hybrid GPUs, Legion Go S drivers, SSD write improvements – and a lot more!
It's FOSS:
Linux Kernel 6.17 Release is All About Performance, Reliability, and Hardware Support
Linux 6.17 covers a lot of ground, under the hoods.
Ubuntu Handbook:
Linux Kernel 6.17 Released! Mainline PPA updated for Ubuntu 24.04 +
CNX:
Linux 6.17 release – Main changes, Arm, RISC-V, and MIPS architectures
Linux Magazine:
Linux Kernel 6.17 is Available » Linux Magazine
If you're a gamer, you'll be thrilled with the latest Linux kernel, which now supports the Core Ultra Series 3 laptops. As well, machines spec’d with a Core Ultra Series 2 CPU, the Intel IPU7 driver adds support for the built-in webcam.
AMD hybrid GPUs did not miss out either, as SmartMux support has been added so it will automatically switch between integrated and discrete modes, based on the current workload.
To continue the gaming goodness, the Lenovo WMI gaming drivers have added support for Legion Go and the Legion Go S handheld gaming device.
Even more important, however, is the kernel's new ability to write zeros without I/O operations on NVMe SSDs. Only NVMe SSDs that support the DEAC bit and SCSI SSDs that support the UMMAP bit enjoy the new features.
The EXT 4 filesystem gets some improvement for block allocation stability, and Btrfs gets the new experimental large-folio support.
Also in ZDNet:
The Linux kernel just got some important upgrades - here's what's new in 6.17
Linus Torvalds is the first to admit that there have been more exciting Linux kernel releases. He announced the release of the 6.17 Linux kernel by writing, "It's not exciting, which is all good. I think the biggest patch in there is some locking fixes for some Bluetooth races that could cause use-after-free situations. Whee -- that's about as exciting as it gets."
With that said, 6.17 does come with some notable performance boosts, expanded hardware support, and a medley of improvements aimed at server, desktop, and embedded systems.
The most important of these improvements is for the AMD Ryzen chip. By delivering improved hardware feedback scheduling for Ryzen chips via the new Hardware Feedback Interface (HFI) driver, hybrid-core laptops and desktops will be more intelligent in handling workload distribution with SmartMux support. The feature works by auto-switching between integrated and discrete graphics based on your workload. So, depending on what you're doing, it can either save power or boost your performance as needed.