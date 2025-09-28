Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents: Summary

Linux kernel 6.17 adds stable Intel Panther Lake (Xe3) support for upcoming Core Ultra devices. SR-IOV for Intel Arc Pro and more multi-GPU fixes boost VM and graphics support on Linux. The mainline kernel gains RP1 PCI support for the Raspberry Pi 5, plus Apple SMC for M1 and M2 chips, as well as various other ARM SoC support and power tweaks.

Linux kernel version 6.17 was released over the weekend, bringing with it several performance improvements and enhancements to benefit Linux folks. In particular, some cutting-edge GPUs and CPUs are getting support.

This kernel brings with it official stable support for Intel's Panther Lake microprocessor and its Xe3 integrated graphics. This addition helps put Linux ahead of the game in terms of hardware support, since we're expecting to see PCs and mobile devices sporting Panther Lake processors (likely to be called Core Ultra Series 300) very soon.

Also on the Intel side of things, Linux kernel 6.17 is enabling SR-IOV support for Intel's Arc Pro graphics cards. That means Linux fans running those GPUs can expect significant improvements to their experience spinning up virtual machines. Intel is also working toward making multi-GPU support on Linux a reality with this release, though that project isn't complete yet.